John Oxley, London

For the second successive year, the British Government is battling to save Christmas. Last year, in autumn, Covid case rates and deaths were soaring, culminating in the government’s last-minute decision to impose a second lockdown before families reunited across the country.

Thanks to high vaccination rates, the threat of the virus has receded. But its economic aftereffects, combined with those of Brexit, have caused a host of crises in the UK linked to worker and commodity shortages. These threaten expensive misery for British consumers and the blighting of 2021’s festivities.

The most dramatic effect so far has been the collapse of a series of energy companies. Natural gas is used to generate some 40 percent of the UK’s electricity. The wholesale price of natural gas has roughly quadrupled in the past year—in part a worldwide phenomenon owed to surging post-pandemic demand and shortages on the global market. But t…