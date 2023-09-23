For their security, we decided not to post photographs of the family publicly for now. But if you’d like to see some lovely photos of the whole family, send me a note and I’ll send them privately.

For new readers: After the fall of Kabul, I asked for our readers’ support in helping an Afghan family—a mother, a father, their five daughters and their son—escape from the Taliban.

They were at acute risk. The mother had been (and hopes again to be) a lawyer who defended the rights of women and children. Before Kabul fell, she had put the worst and most psychopathic abusers of both behind bars. The Taliban released them and they swiftly executed her colleagues.

Their father had worked for a Western health NGO. They’re Tajiks, now an acutely persecuted minority, and the entire family was at risk of reprisal: The whole family was stained, in the Taliban’s eyes, as infidel collaborators. They were terrified for their lives, and their desperate appeals for evacuation went ignored by the US and …