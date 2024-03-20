Your host, in her native habitat

This is where my bio will go, as soon as I get around to it. Meanwhile, you can read my bio on Wikipedia: I vouch for its basic accuracy as of February 2026.

You can also read my bio on Grokipedia, which isn’t inaccurate, precisely, but is very, very strange, in that it seems Grok has been instructed to collect only right-coded information about its subjects. Were you to search for all and only things I’ve ever said—or which have ever been said about me—that might sound pleasing to the MAGA right, you’d wind up with this entry. In fact, after reading it, you could wind up inviting me to speak to your local Turning Point chapter. (And if you offered me an enticing speaker’s fee, I’d accept, and boy, would you be in for a shock when I took the podium.)

Or try this bio on Encyclopedia.com.

You can also read more by me at Pressfolios—where, as the name suggests, I keep my journalism portfolio, and on my Amazon page.

If you’d like to be a patron of Claire Berli…