Bland Fanatics: Liberals, Race and Empire

by Pankaj Mishra

Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, 224 pp., $27.00

David Berlinski, Paris

PANKAJ MISHRA is an Indian journalist, novelist, and travel writer; he is widely appreciated as a scold. Written between 2008 and just the other day, the sixteen essays comprising Bland Fanatics were published variously in The Guardian, The London Review of Books, the New Yorker, The New York Times, and The New York Review of Books. Readers seeking ideological exuberance must look elsewhere. The essays are themselves unified by a common rhetorical strategy, if not a common rhetorical subject, in which Mishra reveals that he knows something that others do not. “It had long been clear to me,” he writes, “that Western ideologues during the Cold War absurdly prettified the rise of the ‘democratic’ West.”