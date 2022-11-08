Thank you so much to everyone who sent me questions in response to yesterday’s AMA. That was hugely helpful. I enthusiastically recommend this exercise to anyone suffering from a similar sense of authorial malaise. I’ve been cheerfully replying to your questions all day, as you’ll see below, and I’ve barely even thought about the midterms.

I still haven’t got through them all. In fact, I don’t think I’m even halfway. But I will get to them. All questions will be answered.

Here’s the first half—and since this is really quite long, I’ve provided an index so you can skip to your question.

I’ve assumed that if you asked your question in the comment section, it’s okay to use your name. If you mailed it to me, however, I assume you prefer to be anonymous.

I’ve edited some of the questions slightly for clarity and because it physically pains me to publish a usage that violates our Style Sheet. (If you’d like a copy of that Style Sheet so that you, too, can follow it, let me know.)

Today’s answ…