Adam Garfinkle, Washington D.C.

Corporations, Competition, and Capitalism

On July 9, US President Joe Biden issued a sweeping Executive Order: Promoting Competition in the American Economy. In doing so, he touched off the most portentous debate about American capitalism we’ve seen in a century. Although it is the young Biden Administration’s most significant domestic initiative so far, the order received little media attention. Distracted by the pandemic, hurricanes, our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and abortion, the press corps failed to grasp its significance.

Washington had been awash throughout June with rumors of a forthcoming Executive Order of major significance. But its breadth—72 separate initiatives, to be undertaken by 12 federal agencies, in a directive of more than 6,300 words—startled even seasoned observers of US domestic affairs.

The order expresses the Administration’s governing philosophy and law-enforcement priorities. It calls for a “whole-of-government” effort to coun…