On June 4, Tim Willasey-Wilsey, who served for 27 years with the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office—latterly as a director, focused on Asia—wrote a short piece for Military Review, the professional journal of the US Army. It was titled, The Question: Why would China not invade Taiwan now?

“The political arguments,” he wrote, “for an invasion of Taiwan by China have grown considerably stronger in recent weeks.” That left only the military question: Is the PLA capable of achieving a quick victory over Taiwan?

Might China risk it? In May, he noted, Li Keqiang had submitted an annual report concerning the reunification of Taiwan. The word “peaceful”—until then, boilerplate—no longer preceded the word “reunification.”

Speaking to the PLA on May 26, Xi Jinping told them they should “comprehensively strengthen the training of troops and prepare for war.”

China has harassed Taiwan, militarily, for years. But it has also traded with Taiwan, with both sides growing wealthy from the excha…