What does "an election" mean in Russia?Navalny has been charged with running an "extremist group." The designation is part of the Kremlin's complex scheme to ensure there will never be a free and fair election in Russia.Monique CamarraOct 03, 2021∙ Paid41ShareA rally on Pushkinskaya Square on September 25, 2021 against the validation of the results of electronic voting in the elections to the State Duma. Sergey Korneev, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia CommonsContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext