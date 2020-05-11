Welcome, new readers!

I was pleasantly surprised—if puzzled—to see a recent surge in subscribers. Then I saw why. Newt Gingrich had recommended my newsletter on Fox News:

Claire Berlinski writes an amazing blog called “Claire’s Invariably Interesting Thoughts.” She recently wrote a series headlined “The Years of Living Hysterically: Reflections on Joe Biden, Tara Reade, #MeToo, and our Hysterical Culture.” The concept of “the hysterical culture” explains much of what I have been wrestling with living in Rome during the pandemic. …

Thank you very much, Mr. Speaker! That was kind of you. I appreciate very much the recommendation and the new readers you sent my way.

But I disagree so strenuously with the rest of your article that I spent the weekend fretting about what to do. Should I simply say, “Thank you,” and ignore it? Should I respond? Would it be ungrateful and ungracious to explain, at length, why I think you’re absolutely right about how terrific this newsletter is but absolutely wron…