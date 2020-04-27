I’m about to launch into a week of geopolitical reflections. They’re important, too, so pay attention, especially if you’re in the United States. Foreign news coverage had nearly dropped off the horizon even before this pandemic, but now there’s none. Zero. (Apart from comparative Covid-19 statistics.) If you live in the US, there’s a good chance you’ve heard nothing about the rest of the world for weeks.

But in fact, the world is still turning. None of the geopolitical problems we faced before have gone away. Indeed, some have become worse. So this week, CBIIT will take you on a journey to far-away lands—especially ones that might just be about to nuke us.

Before I launch into Geopolitics Week here on CBIIT, though, I thought I’d take a pause to share some of the letters you’ve sent me recently. Remember, if you’d like to send yours: Put MY LIFE IN QUARANTINE in the subject heading—even if it’s not about your life in quarantine. That way it goes directly to a mailbox I reserve for rea…