Gaby’s guest post here at Claire Berlinski’s Invariably Interesting Thoughts gave my brother a great idea. Remember Andrew Sullivan’s “View from your Window?” Why don’t I run a feature called, “View from your quarantine?”

You’re all learning about me and my life in quarantine, but I’m not learning about you, and you’re not learning about each other. Or from each other. I’m in regular correspondence with a few of you, but most of you are people I’ve never met.

I don’t have a good sense of where you live, what measures your local or national government is taking against the virus, how the virus is affecting you and your families. I don’t know where most of you live—I don’t know what city you’re in, or what country. I don’t know what you do for a living, and I certainly don’t know what your mood is like these days.

My sense of “what people in other places are thinking,” especially in the United States, comes from the media. But around the world, journalists are in lockdown, just like me. …