Tuesday Morning Global Eyes
Welcome, Friends of Steve! Come join us on a round-the-world tour.
Announcement: John is in Spain for the Holy Week, so the Elephant Cage will, sadly, be on hiatus until his return.
Let’s all give a warm welcome to the new readers who found us via a kind recommendation from Steve Schmidt. Welcome, new readers! Because you signed up to receive the Cosmopolitan Globalist, today you’re receiving GLOBAL EYES, our round-the-world news survey. It comes in a long and a short version: For the long version, just read on. For the short version, look for the items marked by the following symbols:
🚨Urgently important
★ You should know about this.
🌐 This is unusually well-written or interesting
Global Eyes also includes these popular premium features:
🥢 A Stern Scolding from the CCP: We read the state-controlled Chinese media for you and share its bracing warnings of your perfidy and decline.
🦇 The Daily Bat: We read the Kremlin-aligned media for you and share our favorite clips of Russian television hosts going sta…