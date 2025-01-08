Donald Trump’s press conference yesterday was remarkable in its totality, but below are the parts that particularly held my attention:

Trump: The Panama Canal is a disgrace, what took place at the Panama Canal. Jimmy Carter gave it to them for one dollar and they were supposed to treat us well. I thought it was a terrible thing to do. It was the most expensive structure ever built in the history of our country, relatively. It would be the equivalent of substantially over US$1 trillion today. We lost 38,000 people. Think of it, 38,000 people. They died from malaria, mosquitoes. They were unable to stop the mosquitoes. They paid people five times more to take the job. Many of those people died. We gave it away for a dollar, but the deal was that they have to treat us fairly. They don’t treat us fairly. They charge more for our ships than they charge for ships of other countries. They charge more for our navy than they charge for navies of other countries. They laugh at us because they th…