By John Oxley, London

Three months ago, Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the hijacking of a regularly-scheduled international passenger flight from Athens to Vilnius. We wrote at the time that this was piracy, classically defined, and a casus bellum. It demanded a thunderous response. The West, we wrote,

must urgently cohere around a collective, comprehensive answer to this abomination. Putin and Lukashenko have shown that they can, and will, endanger hundreds of foreign civilians in pursuit of regime critics, whether through nerve agent attacks or aircraft seizures. Western spinelessness is priced into their calculations: Each time, they escalate in the confidence that the West’s response will be predictable and feeble.

We stressed the severity of this disruption to international air travel. We called for a severe, shocking, and disproportionate response from NATO and the EU, certain that failing this, Lukashenko and his Russian backers would only be emboldened.

It did…