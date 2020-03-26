I was expecting a lively response from my readers to this question, but I wasn’t expecting such an overwhelming one.

Every mannerly instinct in me says I should reply to your letters personally. They warrant it. But I just can’t. I’m one woman, here: If I resolve to answer each letter personally, there won’t be a newsletter anymore.

I should have said this, though: Could you please say where you live, exactly? Maybe in the subject line? I can’t necessarily tell. It’s not obvious from the context.

I’ll start publishing extracts soon. (Paris time.)