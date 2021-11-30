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What Cristina’s writing:

• She wrote about the collapse of plans to include two anti-corruption bills in the National Defense Authorization Act—the US’s annual defense policy bill —last week owing to a turf war between the Foreign Relations Committee and Banking Committee over which government body should monitor foreign donations to US universities.

What Cristina’s reading:

• The European Commission wrote a letter to Hungary and Poland about problems with the independence of their judiciaries, the ineffective prosecution of corruption, and deficiencies in public procurement. The two letters are an informal first step toward triggering a mechanism allowing EU money to be cut because of rule-of-law concerns, Politico Europe reports.

• Human rights activists submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court as they called for an investigation i…