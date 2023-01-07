By Meron Gebreananaye and Teklehaymanot Weldemichel

On November 2, 2022, almost two years to the day after the start of the Tigray War, representatives of the Ethiopian federal government and the regional government of Tigray signed a peace agreement, mediated by the African Union, in Pretoria, South Africa. The agreement promised an end to the deadliest war in the world today.

So where are we, two months after this agreement, and what are the prospects for peace in Tigray in 2023?

Previously in the Cosmopolitan Globalist: Making Sense of the Tigray War

Background

The war began in November of 2020, when—allegedly—the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front attacked the Northern Command headquarters of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, alongside a number of other bases. The Ethiopian federal government and its allies from neighboring Eritrea and the Amhara region of Ethiopia then launched a full-scale war on the Tigray region.

From the outset, the war was ch…