By Vivek Y. Kelkar, Mumbai

In the ancient world, Central Asia was understood as the key to the rise and fall of great powers, from ancient Persia to Parthia, Greece, India, China, and the Arab world. The armies of Ögedei Khan—the son of Genghis—traversed these roads to drive into Europe in the 13th century. The Mongol Empire’s western conquests included Volga Bulgaria, almost all of Alania, Cumania, Rus, Hungary, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, the Latin Empire, and Austria—and then the Mongols suddenly and inexplicably withdrew. The fabled Silk Route formed the crucial trade link between the east and the west, from China to Rome and beyond.

In the 15th century, the Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, and British discovered new sea routes to conquest, trade, and wealth. Central Asia was forgotten, first by Europe and then by the United States, for a century. It was not forgotten by the Russians, who ruled over the region under the czars and then the Soviets for nearly two centuries, nor by …