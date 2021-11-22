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• Estonia summoned 1,700 reserve soldiers and announced snap military exercises that will include installing razor wire along its border with Russia, Reuters reports. Ukraine’s Interior Minister likewise proposed building a fence on its border with Belarus and Russia.

• Lawmakers in Austria voted to strip former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of immunity, meaning that he can now be prosecuted for corruption allegations, Politico Europe reports.

• Polish border guards used tear gas and water cannon against migrants trying to cross the border. Warsaw continues to reject the EU’s requests that Frontex and NGOs be given access to the border, Reuters reports.

• The European Court of Justice ruled that a Hungarian law that criminalizes helping asylum seekers violates EU law, Politico Europe reports.

• The same court determined that Polish rules allowing th…