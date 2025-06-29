By Rachel Motte

I saw the Mona Lisa. Her smile will outlive me, God willing, and her face will never change—but thanks to her, I will never be quite the same.

I saw her in person, the guards allowing me to creep as close as anyone can. I blush to admit I wasn’t expecting much. Who doesn’t know her famous face from countless reproductions in books and on websites? Still, I told myself, I couldn’t very well stay in Paris without going to look at her.

I gasped when I entered her chamber, transfixed: “Forgive me, Lady,” I wanted to tell her. “I didn’t know.”

Friends who have been to Florence describe being so overwhelmed by the splendor of Michelangelo’s David that they were physically knocked back, struck by the sight of a man so beautiful that it is as if he’d never left Earth’s first paradise. In the first moment I laid eyes on her, I realized what they must have felt.

I had no idea how beautiful she is. Her smile is brighter than I would have thought possible, and her eyes are kind. She lo…