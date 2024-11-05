The Cosmopolitan Globalist Election Fandango
... ends in disaster.
I managed to drift off, then woke up to the news that Trump had won. I’ve begun writing about what this means, but I may be too tired to write anything worth reading. In any case, I’ll publish that separately and we’ll bring this fandango to a close.
Here are a few random things running through my head, in no special order.
The art of losing isn’t hard to master; so many things seem filled with the intent to be lost that their loss is no disaster. Lose something every day. Accept the fluster of lost door keys, the hour badly spent. The art of losing isn’t hard to master. Then practice losing farther, losing faster: places, and names, and where it was you meant to travel. None of these will bring disaster. I lost my mother’s watch. And look! my last, or next-to-last, of three loved houses went. The art of losing isn’t hard to master. I lost two cities, lovely ones. And, vaster, some realms I owned, two rivers, a continent. I miss them, but it wasn’t a disaster. —Even losing you (th…