The Cosmopolicast with Peter Zeihan

The CosmopolicastThe Cosmopolicast with Peter Zeihan441×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:08:36-1:08:36Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Cosmopolicast with Peter ZeihanRepublishedClaire BerlinskiFeb 16, 202344ShareNote: This is not new! You’ve probably heard this already. I’ve republished it because the original version wasn’t showing up on people’s feeds. (If you haven’t heard this already, though, it’s great. Peter Zeihan was such a good sport.)Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe CosmopolicastOur occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more. Our occasional podcast with any guest who catches our attention, treating all topics of global interest--politics, science, art, literature, technology, history, and more. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeClaire BerlinskiRecent EpisodesJudith Levy phones in from IsraelMar 4 • Claire Berlinski and Judith Deborah LevyThe Ukraine and Iran Symposium Mar 3 • Claire Berlinski and Vladislav DavidzonAn epochal bloodletting in IranJan 14 • Claire BerlinskiTrump supports the Iranian protestersJan 2 • Claire BerlinskiTHE INVISIBLE FRONTNov 23, 2025 • Claire BerlinskiA Bleak Week for Ukraine Nov 19, 2025 • Claire Berlinski and Vladislav DavidzonThe Weak, with Josh RosenbergNov 9, 2025 • Claire BerlinskiHey, is that really Putin?Oct 25, 2025 • Claire Berlinski