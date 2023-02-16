The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
The Cosmopolicast with Peter Zeihan
0:00
-1:08:36

The Cosmopolicast with Peter Zeihan

Republished
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Feb 16, 2023

Note: This is not new! You’ve probably heard this already. I’ve republished it because the original version wasn’t showing up on people’s feeds.

(If you haven’t heard this already, though, it’s great. Peter Zeihan was such a good sport.)

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