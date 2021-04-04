The China Cosmopolicast

The Cosmopolitan Globalists, one and all, wish our readers, all and one, a happy Easter.

Our China Cosmopolicast, with Adam Garfinkle, Henry Hill, and the editors, is our best so far. We’re itching to hit “publish.” But we figure no one will listen to it on a holiday, and we certainly wouldn’t want anyone to miss it. So above is a trailer. (It is our first trailer. We are proud.) We’ll publish it in two parts, beginning either tomorrow or Tuesday, depending on your request. Tell us in the comments. And we may even post the post-cast, that is, what we said to each other after saying, “It’s a wrap.”

We promise that if you ever find a better introduction to China policy for a literate lay audience, we’ll refund your subscription. It’s exactly what I had in mind on when I tweeted this:

Meanwhile, if you only read one article about China, be sure it’s this one: The Longest Telegram: A visionary blueprint for the comprehensive Grand Strategy against China we need.

In the pipeline this week: Nicolas Tenzer discusses French foreign policy. Gabi Mitchell reports on the Israeli elections. Jon Nighswander writes about the Black Sea spy scandals. Tomaž Zaniuk might discuss the Orbanization of Slovenia. Benjamin Wolf and Alexander Hurst—in Vienna and Paris, respectively—diagnose the problem with Europe. We’ve also got another great podcast in the works, about Russia and Ukraine, with Scott Abel in the Baltics and Vladislav Davidzon in Georgia.

Oh, one more thing! Here I talk diplomatic history with Robert Zoellick, who promises to write for us. Yes, I ask him whether he has any regrets about China’s entry to the World Trade Organization. But listen first to the part about his book, which I really loved, and his role in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end.

Here’s the article he mentioned: The China Challenge.

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