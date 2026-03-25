The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Rachel Motte's avatar
Rachel Motte
4d

Claire, this is ::really:: good.

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1 reply by Claire Berlinski
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Jenn
5d

So much here...I have to stop halfway through and save the rest for tomorrow.

What jumps out at me is the parallels between the eschatology of Shi'a and the eschatology of the Christian sects that want to bring about the return of Christ by having some bigass war against Muslims.

Hegseth and the ayatollah both believe they are on a mission from God.

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