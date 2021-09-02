Given the somber date and recent events, I asked the Cosmopolitan Globalists to suggest a book—only one—about the war in Afghanistan. It wasn’t an easy choice; one of the only redeeming things that may be said about war is that it gives rise to good writing.

We chose Carter Malkasian’s history, The American war in Afghanistan. It is widely considered the authoritative account. Malkasian, a historian by training, spent years in Afghanistan, first as a civilian official in Helmand, then as a senior adviser to the US military. From Kirkus: