By Michael Fumento



With the Taliban close to conquering all of Afghanistan for the first time, the world is haunted by pictures of desperate Afghans falling to their deaths from transport planes in their desperate efforts to escape the bearded oppressors. I’m haunted by the blowups on my wall from my embed there in 2008.

Among them is one of an American GI in his digital uniform standing next to a grizzled Afghan whose headgear indicates he fought under Ahmad Shah Massoud, the Lion of Panjshir, who battled first the Soviet invaders, then the communist puppet government, and then the Taliban and their al Qaeda guests until al Qaeda assassinated Massoud two days before the 9/11 attacks. The Afghan proudly wore a Soviet belt buckle he had removed from an enemy.



There’s also one of eight children standing in front of a mud wall. The boys will grow up under one of the world’s harshest Muslim regimes and be pressed into military service to force the same upon others. The girls now have no hop…