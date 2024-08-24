I am stunned—just stunned—by the response to our fundraiser for the S. family. So are they. I keep looking at the GoFundMe page in amazement. I know some of the people who gave (and you know who you are—thank you P., B., E. V., A., J. … ), but most of them are names I don’t recognize. Many contributed anonymously.

Where did all of these kind people come from? Are they my readers? Are they you?

I’m moved by every contribution, small and large alike. (I’m well aware that if you have less money, a smaller amount represents as much of a sacrifice.)

Thank you. Thank you to everyone who contributed and thank you to everyone who shared the link. Humanity may not be perfect, but sometimes, it is truly noble.

To everyone who contributed anonymously, thank you for a gift that you probably didn’t intend to give me. I’m now finding that no matter who I speak to or think about, I wonder if it might be someone who contributed anonymously to the fundraiser.

Do yourself a favor. Try going through your no…