By Simon Pearce

ARE ALL BAD SURPRISES INTELLIGENCE FAILURES?

When states suffer major strategic shocks—think of the United States, for example, when Pearl Harbor was attacked; or the USSR when Germany invaded in 1941; or the US again, on 9/11 and when Kabul fell—official postmortems tend to blame the debacle on an “intelligence failure.”

This explanation is usually incorrect.

In each of the cases above, intelligence agencies produced credible warnings of the impending catastrophe. Political and military leaders received those warnings, but chose not to act. As intelligence officials have been known to lament, it’s awfully convenient for politicians to attribute their policy failures to faulty intelligence—but it’s not so convenient for the intelligence officials.

Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, fits this pattern perfectly. Israel’s political and military leadership were in possession of detailed intelligence indicating that Hamas was preparing a major attack. Leaders even d…