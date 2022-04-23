Pro-Ukrainian demonstration in Simferopol (Ukrainian flag on the left, Crimean Tatar flag on the right) during the Russian military intervention in Crimea, March 2014. Devlet Geray, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

We were surprised and pleased when Ambassador Callista Gingrich proposed to write an article for us about the plight of the Crimean Tatars and the Sürgünlik. Like the words “Holocaust” and “Holodomor,” the word “Sürgünlik” denotes one of the unspeakable crimes of the twentieth century. Even though it is one of the century’s clearest cases of genocide, it is also poorly known and little studied.

The suffering of the Crimean Tatars—first, persecution and deportations under Stalin; now, the reprisal of that terrible trauma—is unending. Since the occupation of Crimea, it has been the Crimean Tatars who have suffered the brunt of Russia’s repression, with waves of arrest and imprisonment. Crimean Tatars make up the vast majority of Russia’s political prisoners. To understand t…