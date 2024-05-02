आ नो भद्राः करतवो कष्यन्तु विश्वतो.अदब्धासो अपरीतास उद्भिदः| —Rig Ved 1.89.1

In March, David Josef Volodzko wrote to ask if I would like to exchange letters—a practice Substack suggests as a way for writers to introduce themselves to new audiences.

“Why not?” I said.

I republished his opening volley here with a promise to reply right away. But as you can see, it is now May. This sort of thing happens to me all the time. David, I’m sorry. I’d promise to do better, but it would be a lie. At my age, I’m not going to change. I just have to hope that I’m worth the wait.

David writes The Radicalist, a newsletter about “communism, fascism and political extremism in all its forms.” He’s had an interesting life. As he mentions in his letter to me, he moved to India in 2012: