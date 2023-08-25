Ahem.

Over the past week, our subscription numbers have gone down, not up.

I don’t know why. This past week was great, wasn’t it? Unless you’re some huge Vivek Ramaswamy fan, I don’t know what more you could want from me. (I suspect the people who cancelled their subscriptions probably were Ramaswamy fans. That’s the most obvious explanation. But why would the kind of person who’d be so loyal to Vivek Ramaswamy that he’d cancel his subscription to a newsletter that spoke ill of the ‘vek subscribe to a newsletter by Claire Berlinski in the first place? How does that make sense?)

I’m so demoralized.

Guys! I’ve been working my heart out! I’ve woken up every morning this past week with but one goal in mind—to make you happy—and I’ve worked from dawn to dusk and well into the night every single day without rest in service of that aim. (Except the one afternoon I took off to go for a walk by the Seine with Mario Loyola, who was in town with his wife and his 16-month-old toddler, who’s really…