Rest in Peace, Gaby Charing
On the loss of a friend
My dear friend Gaby Charing has died. You will remember her from the letter she sent me in mid-March, “Abnormal times.”
I already have my death booked. After living for seven years with bowel cancer, I’m no longer having treatment. An end-of-life care package is a phone call away. I’m just stopped at the lights.
Death doesn’t frighten me. I’m past all that. Truly.
You, by contrast, weren’t expecting this. Yes, anyone can be cut down in their prime, but that isn’t what’s happening here. You’re all, understandably, scared out of your wits, afraid that, in spite of being, maybe, in rude health, you will catch the virus and die. This is not normal. It isn’t normal for an entire nation to feel that way.
Even though I knew she was dying, and had known for years the disease would kill her, I can’t escape my astonishment that it really happened. She had beaten the thing back so many times. I suppose part of me thought, irrationally, that she would keep defying all the odds and just keep staying…