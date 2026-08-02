If you missed the original invitation, you can still come—and you should, because this will be a really enlightening conversation. (Just let me know not to call on you.)

Gabi’s an Israeli-American scholar, fellow of the German Marshall Fund, director of the University of Notre Dame’s Jerusalem center, and the author of a newly-minted doctoral dissertation that surely began as “some rarified and arcane grad school inquiry” but overnight became “an account of the world’s most urgent problem.” He’ll tell you exactly why it’s so hard to get energy out of the Middle East without using the Strait of Hormuz: Why is there no reliable workaround, even though we’ve feared exactly this kind of crisis since the Second World War?

The author of Energy as Statecraft: Natural Gas, Israeli Foreign Policy, and the Eastern Mediterranean, Gabi studies what happens when energy, infrastructure, and geopolitical ambition encounter the political realities of the Middle East.

He’s also just a lovely, warm, laid-back and funny guy. You’ll enjoy meeting him a lot. The Zoom link is below the paywall. Come join us. We’ll have as much fun as you can have while thinking about the way the world’s circling the drain.