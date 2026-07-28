Ever since the Strait of Hormuz ceased to function as a dependable shipping lane, governments, investors, and strategists have been reaching for their maps:

A Turkish map depicting real and imaginary energy lines from Turkey, via Middle East Eye

A Saudi map envisioning a world where Hormuz is irrelevant.

An Israeli map imagines Israel as the region’s new energy hub, with the IMEC ending in Haifa; the Petroline crossing Saudi Arabia to Yanbu; and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan routes traversing the Caucuses and the Mediterranean.

The maps are splendid. Across them sweep pipelines, railways, electricity interconnectors, data cables, maritime routes, and great multicolored arrows linking India to Europe by way of the Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, or whichever country commissioned the map. Every government appears to have discovered that geography has destined it to become the indispensable hub of twenty-first-century commerce. On paper, the Middle East now possesses so many energy corridors that it looks like a plate of tagliatelle.

Meanwhile, in the real world, Iraqi oil is being hauled to the Syrian coast by truck.

This coming Sunday, at 4:30 pm Paris time, our guest of honor will be the newly-minted Ph.D Dr. Gabriel Mitchell—whom our Middle East 101 students will remember fondly from the days when he was just Gabi. Gabi is a visiting fellow at the German Marshall Fund and a director at the University of Notre Dame’s Jerusalem center. He writes the excellent newsletter Invisible Boundaries and has just completed his doctoral dissertation at Virginia Tech titled, Energy as Statecraft: Natural Gas, Israeli Foreign Policy, and the Eastern Mediterranean. Gabi has spent much of his career looking at what happens when energy, infrastructure, and grand geopolitical ambitions encounter the political realities of the Eastern Mediterranean.

What timing. Like every doctoral student, I’m sure, Gabi had become accustomed to watching his interlocutors’ eyes glaze over when he explained his exquisitely specialized dissertation topic:

“Say, Gabi, what do you do?” “Well, I examine how path dependency conditions the effects of offshore natural-gas discoveries upon bilateral foreign-policy trajectories in the Eastern Mediterranean.” “Oh. … I see. … So how about those Knicks?”

Then the Strait of Hormuz closed.

Gabi’s timing, in other words, is impeccable, though not in any way he—or the rest of us—would have wished. His dissertation asks a question that has suddenly become the question: Can the need to move energy cause states to overcome their political antagonisms and cooperate?

His thesis begins with what appeared to be a transformative event. The discovery of the Tamar and Leviathan natural-gas fields turned Israel, almost overnight, from an energy-poor country into a potential exporter. Realists would have expected these discoveries to increase Israeli autonomy and leverage. Liberals would have expected trade and interdependence to soften old conflicts and create new constituencies for peace.

Gabi found something subtler. Energy didn’t change Israel’s foreign relations. It amplified existing relationships. If the political foundations were cooperative, as they were with Egypt, the discovery of energy deepened and institutionalized a cooperative relationship. If normalization was shallow, as it was with Jordan, it produced durable but carefully compartmentalized transactions. Where the relationship was radically asymmetric, as with the Palestinians, energy reinforced the asymmetry. With Lebanon, it created just enough by way of common interest to permit both parties to arrive at a narrow agreement, but failed to resolve the underlying conflict. For Israel, Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, pipeline proposals acquired diplomatic importance even when no pipeline was ever built.

In other words, energy isn’t a magic solvent. It can strengthen alignments, harden dependency, offer new means of coercion, or give governments something useful to discuss. But it doesn’t supply the political trust that makes cooperation possible.

His research is an extremely useful framework for understanding what’s happening now. Because of the Hormuz crisis, there is an urgent need for alternative routes. Backers are promoting the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (known as IMEC), Turkey’s Development Road, Saudi Arabia’s plans for a futuristic megaproject called Neom, new pipelines across Syria, electricity interconnectors, green-hydrogen routes, and rival schemes for connecting the Gulf to Europe as answers to the region’s dangerous dependence on its maritime chokepoints.

But a corridor isn’t a line on a map. It’s a chain of political relationships, commercial bargains, security guarantees, customs arrangements, insurance calculations, infrastructure investments, and promises that have to stay credible for decades. Every additional border adds another government that must keep saying, “Yes.” Every excluded power is a potential spoiler. And surrounding every hub that gets proposed there are other countries equally convinced that history and geography have appointed them to collect the tolls.

Gabi is not only deeply knowledgeable about these subjects, he’s a charming, lucid, engaging, and generous speaker. He’ll make pipelines intelligible without requiring you to develop a sudden passionate interest in pipeline diameter.

On Sunday, we’ll talk about energy, leverage, vulnerability, and the difference between elegant diagrams and accomplished facts. I expect this to be, as always, a lively discussion.

READING

Gabi suggests:

STUDY QUESTIONS

Why, after years of warnings about the Strait of Hormuz, were so few useable alternatives ready when the crisis came? A failure of imagination? A failure of investment? Lack of political cooperation? All three?

Why can’t Gulf oil and gas be sent another way? What prevents governments from rapidly expanding pipelines, railways, ports, and overland routes now that the principal maritime route is unusable?

Why, when the maps show all these sophisticated new pipelines and railways, is oil being moved by truck? What does this tell us about the challenge of building infrastructure that can carry trade reliably?

Is the Hormuz shock so severe that it might break established patterns and produce new regional alignments, or will it just intensify the competition that’s already underway?

What distinguishes a real corridor from geopolitical fan fiction? What should we look for—committed financing? Signed transit agreements? Security guarantees? Or do we have to wait until we see the actual bulldozers? Is the essential combination a credible commercial rationale, an anchor investor willing to absorb the risk, the backing of a superpower? Is it having as few participating governments as possible?

Who wins and who loses if trade between Asia and Europe is rerouted? What would IMEC mean for Israel and Saudi Arabia? What would it mean for Turkey, Egypt, Iran, and the Suez Canal?

What happens when Turkey, Egypt, or Iran realizes that a proposed corridor is meant to diminish its regional importance? How might they try to obstruct it?

Who protects the corridors? If a railway, pipeline, port, or cable crosses several politically unstable countries, who guarantees its security, and who pays if a section is attacked or closed?

Will the Hormuz crisis force countries that distrust one another to cooperate? Or will each state respond by building routes it controls? Will this result in the creation of several smaller and less efficient systems instead of an integrated regional network?

What happens if every country wants to be the hub but no country wants to be a mere transit state?

Can a corridor work when its participants see their neighbors’ prosperity as a strategic loss?

Might projects like IMEC encourage Israeli–Saudi normalization, or is normalization the precondition for any serious investment in the corridor?

Would the announcement of Israeli–Saudi normalization be enough to justify billions of dollars in long-term investment, or would investors wait to see whether the relationship can withstand another war?

Would routing Israeli and Cypriot gas through Egypt create a more resilient system, or would it just trade a chokepoint for another politically and economically fragile node?

As natural gas gives way to electricity grids, data cables, renewable energy, hydrogen, and critical-mineral supply chains, will the new infrastructure reproduce the same old rivalries?

Is the wider American-sponsored regional order necessary for any of this to happen? How much American involvement is needed to turn a project into reality? Would anyone invest without American diplomatic pressure, financial guarantees, and security commitments? Is Washington still willing and able to supply them?

Ten years from now, will we see a new network of trade and energy routes throughout the Middle East, or will we find that the region’s rivalries prevented the obvious solutions from being built?

As always, the Zoom link is below the paywall.

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