URGENT: PRODUCT RECALL

This is to inform you of a product recall. The recall of the previous newsletter has been initiated due to multiple typographical errors and a sentence that’s actually incoherent, now that I re-read it. (The one about the oleaginous politicians on the House Panel on Climate Change.)

Please immediately examine your inventory and quarantine product subject to recall. If you have further distributed this product, identify your customers and notify them at once.

Description:

The recalled model may be identified by its date, September 22, 2019, and its lengthy complaint about the decline of public standards of literacy.

Remedy:

Customers must immediately cease using the recalled product. Customers may return the newsletter to Claire Berlinski and download this free product replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Claire Berlinski’s Newsletter has received 18 consumer reports of typographical errors. No property damage or injuries have been reported.

This recall was conducted, volun…