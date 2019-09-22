This introduction is for the people who contributed to my GoFundMe account after reading Friday’s newsletter. You can skip down further if you’re not one of them (although you don’t have to, this section is free). You can also join them. They’re good folk. You know how I know? There’s a guy who kicked in five bucks because he “respects the paywall of honor.” That’s the guy you want with you in a firefight.

Join the Men of Honor

Or join the Women of Honor

Anyway, my brother usually calls me from Nouakchott on Saturday morning. (He lives there with his family because his wife is a UN Peacekeeper.)

I hadn’t yet looked at my computer yet because I had so much housework I needed to do. I was resolved to do it. Then my phone rang.

“Mischa!”

“Hello!”

“Hello! There’s so much to be outraged about!”

Every week, we compare how outraged we are by all the outrageous outrages. We’re always whipsawed between the latest Trump outrage, the latest outrageous thing the Woke Left did, or the outrageous way the media covered it. We reserve our special out…