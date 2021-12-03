From Claire—The Cosmopolitan Globalist website isn’t paywalled, for now, because we want to publicize it and grow our readership. We want to let people read it for free for a while so that they can decide whether they like it.

Ultimately, we’ll put up a paywall, of course. But Vivek and I want to create a premium feature—or several—for subscribers to this newsletter, right away. We owe everyone who supported us over this past year a special debt. We couldn’t have done any of this without you.

We were on a Zoom call this morning with our marketing guru, Steven Seggie, discussing this very question. We were asking ourselves what you might like. Might our readers enjoy a special lecture series? The opportunity to buy a Cosmopolitan Globalist scented candle? Then Seggie said, “Why don’t you ask them what they’d like?”

“Good idea!” we said in unison. (This is why he’s our guru.)

Here are some of the ideas we talked about. Tell us what you’d most enjoy. If you have a good idea we haven’t tho…