This is the third part of the Cosmopolitan Globalists’ blueprint for ending the pandemic. We argue that the United States must immediately lead the democratic world in a program to eradicate Covid19 globally.

We believe it feasible to vaccinate the entire planet by the end of 2021, if the US has the will to do it. It will be costly. But the cost is a fraction, and very likely only a small fraction, of the cost of allowing the disease to spread uncontrolled. Even if the United States assumed the entire cost of vaccinating the world—and clearly this would not be necessary—the cost would amount to a rounding error in the proposed USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

We urge President Biden personally to take charge of this. This is a global emergency with implications far beyond the Americans’ health. Controlling the pandemic is essential to rescuing the global economy, which is essential to American national security and the security of American allies. The excessively cautious and…