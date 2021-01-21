By Owen Lewis and the Cosmopolitan Globalists

The world must be vaccinated. There is no time to lose.

SARS-CoV-2 is the greatest menace to public health since the Spanish Flu. It will continue to be a menace until it is eradicated. By this, the Cosmopolitan Globalists mean completely eradicated, gone, disappeared, extinguished. No government, anywhere, can afford to treat this as some kind of flu, nor can any government pursue herd immunity by any strategy save vaccination. Herd immunity absent vaccination is not only a failed policy, but a murderous one. The danger is not limited to the countries that try it.

Covid19 is far more serious than the flu. It is not at all comparable. It is a true killer. To judge from the damage to their hearts, lungs, and brains, many survivors will be permanently crippled. Mutations that make the disease more contagious—or more lethal, or both—are not an abstract possibility; they are happening already. More are inevitable if the disease continues to spr…