PART I: French Diplomacy: What values shape our alliances?
The rules of French diplomacy must be clear to all concerned
From Claire—We’re particularly pleased to publish this two-part essay by the French foreign policy and security specialist Nicolas Tenzer. Most Anglophone commentary on French foreign policy is written for an Anglophone audience; that is to say, it purports to explain France to others. This article, written for a French audience, offers a view of France explaining itself to itself. It’s a subtle but interesting difference.