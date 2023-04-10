Pakistan is looking down a deep, dark hole
It needs more than mere economic reform. It needs the root-and-branch overhaul of its institutions. But there's no sign anyone's capable of leading it.
By Vivek Y. Kelkar, Mumbai
Last month, China and Pakistan celebrated the tenth anniversary of the US$64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with bonhomie and backslapping. But a warning from Syed Tariq Fatemi, special assistant to Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, belied the joviality. “Overdue payments to the Chinese IPPs [the independent power plants built and operated by China in Pakistan] currently stand at US$1.5 billion,” he wrote. “This is causing huge concern among Chinese businesses.”
The Cosmopolitan Globalist is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fatemi’s message, sent to Pakistan’s Planning Commission, referred to three power plants in Hub, Sahiwal, and Port Qasim. Hub is in…