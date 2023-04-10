Pakistan’s 1,320 megawatt Port Qasim Power Project, part of a group of Chinese-financed energy projects that have left Pakistan deep in debt, Chinese officials dismayed, and locals (still) without electricity.

By Vivek Y. Kelkar, Mumbai

Last month, China and Pakistan celebrated the tenth anniversary of the US$64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with bonhomie and backslapping. But a warning from Syed Tariq Fatemi, special assistant to Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, belied the joviality. “Overdue payments to the Chinese IPPs [the independent power plants built and operated by China in Pakistan] currently stand at US$1.5 billion,” he wrote. “This is causing huge concern among Chinese businesses.”

Fatemi’s message, sent to Pakistan’s Planning Commission, referred to three power plants in Hub, Sahiwal, and Port Qasim. Hub is in…