Dear Readers,

Claire Berlinski’s Invariably Interesting Newsletter is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its readers and its employee as we assess the constantly evolving global health situation.

Given the uncertainty we all confront in the face of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) epidemic, I wanted to write to you directly to keep you informed of the measures we’ve implemented at Claire Berlinski’s Invariably Interesting Newsletter to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. My absolute priority is the safety of our readers and our employee.

Hygiene is essential

There are many things we do not yet know about Coronavirus. However, health officials have indicated that maintaining good hygiene is absolutely essential. So in addition providing you with a newsletter, we have provided a contactless delivery service that allows you to read it without leaving your home, eliminating the need for direct contact between you and any other party.

Following the recent advice of the Wo…