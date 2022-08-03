Viktor Orbán waves greets CPAC Hungary, May, 2022. By Elekes Andor, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Claire—On July 23, Viktor Orbán relieved himself of a grotesque speech, arguing that the West was now divided between racially pure countries like Hungary and those that like the US and France are “no longer nations: they are nothing more than a conglomeration of peoples.” Indeed, he said, countries with a notable immigrant population were “no longer the Western world, but the post-Western world,” where people “cannot bear to wake up every morning and find that their days— and indeed their whole lives—are poisoned by the thought that all is lost.”

He appealed to The Camp of the Saints, written by Jean Raspail in 1973, as “outstanding … I recommend it to anyone who wants to understand the spiritual developments underlying the West’s inability to defend itself.” (The Camp of the Saints is the most nakedly racist book published since The Turner Diaries.) He predicted that white Europea…