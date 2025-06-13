The basics

Early this morning, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a massive air campaign aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. The first wave, which began at about 3:30 am in Iran, took out command-and-control centers, ballistic missile bases, and air defense batteries. Meanwhile, covert Mossad agents sabotaged Iran’s radar, missile silos, and drone bases, using precision munitions they’d somehow smuggled into Iran. At least four more waves of aircraft followed, involving at least 200 aircraft.

It looks as if the Iranian military disintegrated on contact. (It also looks as if Israel’s intelligence in Iran is so good that they chose their targets by picking the 30-odd Iranians who weren’t working for them.)