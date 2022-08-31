Russia is using the Arctic to test novel weapon systems. By David Mark via Pixabay

Class! What have you been doing while I’m talking, here—passing mash notes to each other? All of the answers were in the previous day’s Global Eyes, this should have been a giveaway!

I learned a lot from seeing the replies, though. I think what you’ve been telling me—that there’s too much information in Global Eyes, and too little explanation of why these stories matter—must be right. So I’ve learned my lesson. From now on, if a story’s important, I’ll explain exactly why it’s important. And I’ll stop burying the truly essential stories in lists of less-important items.

Let’s review.

1. The remains of what could be the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe have been uncovered in a garden in Pombal, Portugal. I love the thought that some elderly party in Portugal was planting his tomatoes and whistling Os Búzios in the sunshine when he felt his shovel tap something strangely solid, dug a bit more, realized…