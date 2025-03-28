The political consultant and campaign advisor FPWellman, who’s best known for his work with The Lincoln Project, seems to have broken a big story. He has a high-level contact at the Pentagon, he says, an information specialist, who got in touch with him to tell him that last month, the Trump Administration instructed senior military officials to ignore their own security regulations and install Signal on their government phones.

The source is anonymous, and I haven’t been reading Wellman long enough to have a strong sense about whether this is reliable. I have no reason to think he’s not telling the truth, but sometimes, sources lie. Could be that an experienced bureaucratic backstabber is taking advantage of the opportunity to put a shiv in someone’s back. God knows, the Trump administration has enemies, so that wouldn’t surprise me. I’m also a little puzzled about why someone would leak this to Wellman. (The obvious place to leak it is The Atlantic, but failing that, if you mean to leak, you…