Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “There is a tide in the affairs of men Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life Is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat; And we must take the current when it serves, Or lose our ventures.”

The world is now awash in columns and comments on social media that offer an argument of this form:

Trump won. I, Editorialist, dislike the Democrats because of x. ∴ x is why Trump won.

The flaw in the argument is obvious: It’s patently solipsistic. But a sea of journalists are now briskly conflating their own views with those of the electorate at large. Perhaps they just need to fill up the space in the newspaper and they’re hoping no one will notice they have nothing new to say.

Nothing so brightens me when I’m low as pointing out the deficiencies of The New York Times, so to illustrate this point, here are some examples of the phenomenon from their front page.

Bret Stephens, in a column titled, “A party of prigs and pon…