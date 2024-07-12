I’m proud to say that the students who began studying the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict with me last October are now, officially, graduates of Middle East 101.

I’m very proud of them. They took it seriously; they worked diligently; and they have achieved the reward of hard study: For the rest of their lives, they will notice that reporting on this conflict is facile and error-prone, and it will annoy them no end. Congratulations!

The class, however, isn’t satisfied. Middle East 101 confined itself to the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict. After thinking it over, they concluded they’d now like to branch out and do a proper study of the whole Middle East. So that’s what we’ll be doing next.

Starting not this coming Sunday, but the Sunday following, July 21, at our usual time (4:30 pm in Paris), we’ll begin Middle East 201. We’ll be looking at the politics, international relations, and history of the whole region: the Arabian Peninsula, the Levant, Turkey, Egypt, Iran, and Iraq.