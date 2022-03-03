Claire—many of you have written to tell me you didn’t receive Part II in the mail yesterday; others say that you can’t access Part I on the website. I don’t understand this, but I’ll try resending it Part II, below. This link, to Part I, works for me, but if it doesn’t for you, let me know and I’ll let Substack know; maybe they understand the problem. To those of you who did receive this yesterday, I apologize for the double mailing.

We’ll also put both parts up, together, at the magazine. We’re just a bit crunched for time these days, so we haven’t got around to that yet; but it will be there soon.

Reader: Backing Russia generally, and Putin specifically, into a corner is almost certainly a very dangerous game that seems to me to have vastly more downside than upside for the US.

Claire: Who’s backing him into a corner? We didn’t invade Ukraine. He did. No one in the West told him this was a good idea. To the contrary. He backed himself into this corner. I agree, this is a very dangero…