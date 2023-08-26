If I’ve understood their advice correctly, Substack thinks I should motivate you for sharing this publication by giving you rewards. I believe this is what the tech industry calls “gamification” and what used to be called “a Skinner box.”

I’m not exactly sure how this works, but if you know other people who might profit from reading The Cosmopolitan Globalist—and please keep in mind, if you’re a US citizen, that your Congressmen, Senators, and candidates for high office would profit immensely; from what I can tell they are all in desperate need of this publication—why not invite them to subscribe? If you refer your friends and public officials, you earn points that add up to special rewards at The Cosmopolitan Globalist.

How to participate

1. Share The Cosmopolitan Globalist. If you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you’ll get the credit for any new subscribers that result from this. Just put this link in a text, an email, or a social media post.

Refer a friend

Then come…